(July 16, 2020) – Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Diocese of Scranton, is offering congratulations to the Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, on his appointment as Bishop of Cleveland.

In a statement Thursday, Bishop Bambera said, “I send heartfelt congratulations to Bishop Edward C. Malesic on his appointment by Pope Francis as Bishop of Cleveland.

While serving alongside him here in Pennsylvania for the last five years, I have come to know Bishop Malesic as a man of deep faith, hope and love. During his time in the Diocese of Greensburg he has truly embodied the meaning of being a servant leader.

On behalf of the faithful in the Diocese of Scranton, I wish him congratulations and ask that all people join me in praying for Bishop Malesic as he begins his next phase of ministry.”