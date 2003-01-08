In the spirit of Friendship Unity, and Christian Charity the LAOH & AOH of Scranton PA gathered at Saint Patrick’s Parish for Mass to honor Saint Brigid, holy flame-bearer and beloved Patroness of Ireland, whose light of faith had guided her people through the ages.

Those in attendance; Mary Finnerty Browning , Ellen Perry, Kathy McDonnell, Maggie Tucker, Gennette Rotherforth, Katie Murray, Danielle Ketch, Kristin Keenan Krowiak, MaryKate Werner, Sister Kathleen Smith RSM., Erin Kologe, John Michelle. Sister Terese Marques, Conal McHugh, Doreen Gilbride, Celebrant Reverend Richard E. Fox, Sean May, Dorothea Crowley, Maureen Wallace, Craig Tucker, Pat Savitts, Mary Ellen Richard, Amanda Gavin, Chuck Schneider and Kate Schneider.