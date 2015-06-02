The students in the Church of St. Patrick’s Children’s Faith Formation Program once again presented their Christmas Pageant on Christmas Eve. The colorful and moving presentation, featuring scriptural narrative and carols of the season, was followed by the celebration of Christmas Eve Mass by Reverend Joseph Manarchuck, Pastor.

Directed by Laurie Barcia of Milford, the Pageant featured costumes by

Michelle Baron, Lighting Design by Micah Sweeney and Kevin Riker, and carols by St. Patrick’s Music Ministry, under the direction of Rich Gherardi,

accompanied by the congregation of St. Patrick’s.

Featured in the Pageant were: Angelica and Clare Barcia, Narrators, and cast members: Jillian Sell (Mary), Joseph Barcia (Joseph), Stephen Doyle, Colin Gaspar, Paul Barcia, Angelina Giovane, Charlotte Gregoire, Dominic Lake, Victoria Lake, Juliana Lentoni, Anya Nielsen, Joellen Nielsen, Audrianna O’Connell, Hailey O’Donnell, Charlotte Reynolds, Cora Reynolds, Camila Rizzo, Sofia Rizzo, Zachary Saccento, Jack Sell, Allison Sutton, Mya Terry, Jack Young and Matthew Zianio.