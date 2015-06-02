On Saturday, December 28th, the Pennsylvania Central District witnessed a truly inspiring and historic moment as The Most Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh, Bishop of Gaylord, Michigan, was the Honoree for the Exemplification Ceremony of 16 new Sir Knights exemplified into the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus. Led by Master Brian Hallock, this significant event marked the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of these men, who were officially welcomed into the proud ranks of Sir Knights in the Fourth Degree.

The day began at the magnificent St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where the Exemplification Ceremony filled the air with a sense of patriotism and love for our country. As the candidates took their Fourth Degree, they committed to live and promote patriotism, and honor—values that the Knights of Columbus hold sacred.

The ceremony was further elevated by the presence of State Deputy Gary Damich and State Chaplain, Father Pierre Bud Falkenhan, whose support and leadership added to the sense of unity and strength throughout the day.

The spirit of the day soared even higher as His Excellency, Bishop Walsh, celebrated a powerful 4:00 PM Mass, deepening the sense of unity and spiritual devotion that defined the entire occasion. The celebration then culminated in a heartfelt banquet at Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, where brothers in Christ came together to reflect, share, and give thanks for the bonds forged that day.

This event was more than just a ceremony—it was a powerful reminder of the values that drive us to serve others, strengthen our faith, honor our country and build lasting brotherhood. We are deeply grateful to all who made this unforgettable day possible, and we look forward to the continued journey of these new Sir Knights as they live out their commitment to the principles of the Knights of Columbus.