Starting the week of April 6, 2020, the Saint Francis Food Pantry will add an additional day of service and expand its hours for people in need of assistance during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting the week of April 6, 2020, the Saint Francis Food Pantry will now be open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Prior to this change, the food pantry had only been open on Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 2:00 p.m. since the health crisis began.

For individuals or families needing assistance, food bags will be distributed at the door. Any future changes will be posted and recorded on option 6 of the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen voice-mail system at (570) 342-5556.

Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen continues to provide one meal per day to people in need between 11:00 a.m. and noon. Meals are being distributed outside of the building in take-out containers. Evening meals have been suspended until further notice.

At this time, the agency cannot accept food or clothing donations from individuals at the door until further notice. Financial contributions can be made by check or online at www.stfranciskitchen.org.