Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton has requested that all parishes in its 11 counties ring church bells in the coming days as a common call to prayer during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ringing of our church bells will be a way to unite people of all faiths in prayer,” Bishop Bambera said. “I believe it will also help bring some comfort to those who are staying inside their homes and may feel isolated during these challenging days.”

Bishop Bambera has requested that church bells ring each day at noon for five consecutive days, beginning on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, and continuing through April 9, 2020.

“While there is nothing that can replace sitting in the pews of our parishes and being with one another, the ringing bells will help remind people that our Church is still active and praying for an end to this virus which has caused such pain and suffering. We will also be praying for those who are ill, our medical caregivers who are helping the sick and all those working to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Bishop Bambera added.

The Diocese of Scranton has 118 parishes in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties.