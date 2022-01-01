SCRANTON – Catholic Social Services is happy to announce that Saint Anthony’s Haven will reopen for individuals needing emergency shelter this evening (Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) at 7 p.m. and resume its normal hours of operation assisting our brothers and sisters experiencing homelessness.

Furthermore, the 15 residents from Saint James Manor, who were also displaced on Monday evening when a sprinkler pipe burst, are also being allowed to return to their apartments today.

While some clean-up work in the building at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Olive Street remains ongoing, the building has been deemed safe for normal operations to resume.

The administration of Catholic Social Services would like to thank all of the contractors and repair crews that have been working virtually non-stop for the last three days to allow us to reopen so quickly and continue our critical mission of serving the community. We would also like to once again thank the residents and individuals who rely on Saint Anthony’s Shelter for their patience and understanding this week.

For more information on the programs and services offered by Catholic Social Services, please visit dioceseofscranton.org/css/catholic-social-services