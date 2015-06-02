WILLIAMSPORT – Saint Ann Parish has recently undergone a series of transformative renovations to enhance the functionality, accessibility, and beauty of its sacred spaces and campus.

The year-long effort included significant upgrades, from the sanctuary to the church’s exterior, demonstrating the parish community’s commitment to maintaining and improving their spiritual home.

These projects were carried out under the dedicated oversight of Father Shawn Simchock, Administrator Pro Tem, who began his leadership at Saint Ann Parish in September 2023.

One of the most noticeable updates is the repainting of the church sanctuary, restoring its vibrance and solemnity for worship. All exterior church doors were replaced, providing a renewed appearance and improved security for the building.

The long-overdue replacement of the handicap-accessible ramp has made the church more welcoming, addressing a critical need that had persisted for several years.

Outside, overgrown trees were removed, and the church’s façade received a fresh look through power washing, restoring its inviting appearance.

To improve safety and visibility, lighting around the parish campus was enhanced, creating a brighter and more secure environment for parishioners and visitors alike.

These projects were made possible through the overwhelming generosity of parishioners and friends, who contributed through various fundraising efforts.

Unique events like Rectory, Set, Cook! and the church’s involvement in Little League World Series concessions provided vital funding for the renovations.

In addition, private donations of materials and labor played a crucial role in bringing these projects to fruition.

The success of these efforts speaks to the dedication and faith of the Saint Ann Church community. Each dollar raised and every hour volunteered was an act of stewardship and love for the parish.

Under the leadership of Father Simchock, the parish’s renovation projects were executed with a clear vision and commitment to enhancing the church’s mission of service and worship. His oversight and coordination ensured the successful completion of each project, reflecting his dedication to the spiritual and physical well-being of the parish.

The renovations are not quite complete, with a few more projects planned for the spring to further enhance the main church’s aesthetic and functionality.

The leadership of Saint Ann Parish extends heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to these projects, whether through financial donations, time, or expertise. These improvements ensure that the church continues to serve as a welcoming place of worship and community for generations to come.

Through this collective effort, the Saint Ann Parish family has once again demonstrated the power of faith, fellowship, and shared purpose.

The result is not just a beautifully renovated church but a strengthened sense of unity and pride within the community.