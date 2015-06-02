WILLIAMSPORT – Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships recently announced its continued support of educational and religious programs at Saint John Neumann Regional Academy with a very generous donation of $150,000 to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation.

“The Saint John Neumann fundraising committee is extremely grateful to Blaise Alexander and of his family’s contribution and commitment to the families and students of Saint John Neumann,” Paul Rooney, Saint John Neumann Regional Academy Fundraising Chair, said.

The funding will go a long way to support student scholarships as part of Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

“With this EITC donation, we are able to serve many local families who request or who deserve financial assistance or scholarships to our Academy at all levels. This support sets us apart from the other schools around,” principal Alisia McNamee shared.

The Blaise Alexander scholarship funding is earmarked for tuition scholarships for local students, from pre-K to grade 12, who wish to attend Saint John Neumann Regional Academy.

The academy has three locations locally. Its pre-K campus is located at Saint Lawrence Church in South Williamsport. The Saint John Neumann Regional Academy Elementary Campus location houses kindergarten through 5th grade at Saint Boniface Catholic Church, and the 6th through 12th grade classes and Catholic Community Center exist at the High School Campus, 901 Penn Street, Williamsport.

“At Saint John Neumann, we offer competitive courses. We offer Advanced Placement (AP) Courses, Dual Enrollment with multiple local colleges and universities, and unique learning opportunities via online course work for our students,” Dr. Chad Greevy, Curriculum Director, explained. “Additionally, we keep our class numbers smaller than any other school in the multi-county region to provide better one-on-one attention for our students. This individualized learning philosophy is one more way that sets us apart from those bigger guys around us.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Saint John Neumann Regional Academy can contact the Academy via phone at (570) 326-9953 or email admissions@sjnra.org.

Saint John Neumann is a Catholic, faith-centered community dedicated to academic excellence, fostering personal and spiritual growth, the promotion of a life of faith, and the development of leadership expressed in service to others.

“Come check us out, see what we can do for your family,” McNamee encouraged.