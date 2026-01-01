Young adults from around the Diocese of Scranton participate in a Rosary Hike at Lackawanna State Park on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2026.

NORTH ABINGTON TWP– As the Catholic Church entered the ‘Season of Creation’ at the beginning of September, a group of young adults from across the Diocese of Scranton found a simple way to celebrate the beauty of God’s creation.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, 2026, the Diocesan Office for Parish Life hosted its second annual Young Adult Rosary Hike at Lackawanna State Park, bringing together seven dozen people from communities stretching from Conyngham and Drums to Meshoppen and Scranton.

The group followed the Turkey Hill Trail and part of the Abington Trail on a 2.7-mile hike, pausing along the way to pray the Rosary.

Bridget Maille, Program Coordinator for Family Life in the Diocesan Office for Parish Life, said combining prayer with the outdoors was intentional.

“Being that we work with young adults, we want them to start engaging their faith in the things that they do on a regular basis,” she explained.

“A hike is a really good way to gather and come together in community, but also to unite what you love to do with your faith.”

After holding a similar Rosary Hike last year at Rickett’s Glen State Park, organizers decided to switch up locations and had a whole new group of people sign up.

“The response has been very, very positive,” Maille said. “Everybody is meeting new people; they’re smiling and having a good time. It is also a gorgeous day – praise God.”

Participants say the Rosary Hike was an enjoyable afternoon that brought them closer to God.

Tristan Cole of Holy Name of Mary Parish in Montrose said being surrounded by nature helped him recognize God’s presence in a tangible way.

“It’s very good for us to see the gifts that He’s given us firsthand,” he said. “Sitting in prayer is very important, but getting out here in nature is very helpful. It definitely helps us connect with God.”

Ava Rockey, a Misericordia University student from New Jersey, only started praying the Rosary last year and heard about the event through an email.

“I feel so connected to God with nature,” she said. “That’s how I can feel that presence. It can be a quiet time of reflective prayer for me too.”

The hike offered Rockey more than an opportunity to pray. She also made new friends.

“It was beautiful. I had some great conversations with some new people and I’m really excited about those connections,” she added.

Matthias Mooris of Saint Michael Parish in Scranton also appreciated the opportunity to meet other young Catholics.

“Regardless of your age, you should be connecting to people with common values,” Mooris said. “Nature, for me, has always been one of the best places to get your mind straight and get right with God. You’re looking around and how could you not think about God, especially out here in these beautiful woods.”