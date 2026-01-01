Father Andrew Kurovsky, center, celebrates an opening Mass for the new school year of La Salle Academy on Sept. 10, 2026, at Saint Michael Church in Jessup. Following Mass, the students also received a blessing at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, since the elementary school is bi-ritual. (Photo/Eric Deabill)

JESSUP – As the new school year began at La Salle Academy, students did something that few other Catholic school students in the country can say they have done: They began their school year worshipping in two Catholic churches, experiencing two distinct liturgical traditions, but being reminded that both lead them to Christ.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, students began their day at Saint Michael Church in Jessup, the principal worship site of Queen of Angels Parish, which is located directly across the street from their school. The students gathered for a Roman Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Andrew Kurovsky, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville.

Father Roman Vasylynka, Administrator of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in Jessup, concelebrated the Mass.

But the morning did not end when the final blessing was given.

The students then crossed the street to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, located directly beside La Salle Academy, where they received a special blessing and an introduction to the Byzantine Catholic tradition from Father Vasylynka and Father Bert James Olechnowicz, Parochial Vicar.

The experience highlighted one of the things that makes La Salle Academy unique.

It is a bi-ritual Catholic school, where both the Roman Catholic and Byzantine Catholic traditions are recognized and celebrated. La Salle Academy believes it remains the only elementary school in the United States with this distinction.

La Salle Principal Shaina Aquilina believes the school’s Catholic identity is enriched by its bi-ritual heritage.

“Our students are blessed to experience the beauty of both traditions and to see that – although we may express our faith differently – both lead us to the same Christ,” she said.

The morning’s Mass gave Father Kurovsky an opportunity to reflect on another form of difference – the differences students encounter in one another.

Reflecting on the Gospel’s call to love others, including those who may be difficult to love, Father Kurovsky encouraged students not to dismiss people simply because they belong to a different group or see the world differently.

“Every day of our lives, in every class, at every assembly, during every minute, we’re given the opportunity to shine God’s light through us. Don’t miss it and don’t ever miss the opportunity to find that light – to see that light – in one another,” Father Kurovsky told the students.

After crossing the street and entering Holy Ghost Church, the young people got even more lessons in symbolism.

Father Olechnowicz introduced students to some of the distinctive features of a Byzantine Catholic church, including the icon screen, or iconostasis, which separates the sanctuary from the nave.

He explained that Byzantine Catholic churches engage the senses through icons, incense, and bells, noting that icons historically served as a way of teaching the faith to people who could not read.

“The important thing is we recognize we are all Catholics,” Father Olechnowicz told the students. “No matter how we celebrate – we come from Byzantium, the other side of the church comes from Rome – but we are all Catholic.”

He reminded them that Roman and Byzantine Catholics share the same Pope, Sacraments, faith, and theology.

“Whether you’re Roman Catholic or Byzantine Catholic, you’re always welcome here,” he added.

The students and teachers then received a special blessing and were sprinkled with holy water before returning to school.

Father Vasylynka said the morning represented more than a unique educational experience, it was a sign of two Catholic communities coming together.

“I believe it is a great sign and great example for other communities in this area as well,” he said.

Father Vasylynka also welcomed the opportunity to build on the relationship between Holy Ghost and La Salle Academy throughout the school year.

“We are the two lungs of the Catholic Church. It is nice to see both communities united in prayer and moving forward. We do the same things, we serve the same Catholic Church,” he added.

Father Bert James Olechnowicz, Parochial Vicar; and Father Roman Vasylynka, Administrator, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in Jessup, sprinkle La Salle Aacdemy students and families with holy water at the conclusion of a blessing ceremony to begin the new school year on Sept. 10, 2026. (Photo/Eric Deabill)