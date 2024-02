The parishes of the Scranton and Williamsport Deaneries are inviting the faithful to participate in ‘Road to Resurrection’ events this Lent.

In Scranton, the faithful will be able to immerse themselves in scripture from the Gospels as they are guided through the events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection.

In the Lycoming County area, the weekly prayer opportunities will feature Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction and Vespers.