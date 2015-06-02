SCRANTON – During Lent, the Cathedral of Saint Peter offers several ways in which the faithful can deepen their relationship with Jesus and come to know Him in a more intimate way.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will make many of these opportunities available to the faithful through television broadcasts and livestream opportunities.

Every Sunday during Lent, the Cathedral will be hosting Adoration and Evening Prayer following the 5 p.m. Mass.

Evening Prayer is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, also known as the Divine Office. In the Liturgy of the Hours, the Church fulfills Jesus’ command to “pray always.”

Through this prayer, the people of God sanctify the day by continual praise of God and prayers of intercession for the needs of the world.

During Lent, CTV plans to broadcast both the Sunday 5 p.m. Mass live as well as the Sunday Evening Prayer that will begin directly thereafter (around 6:15 p.m.).

The first broadcast of the Sunday 5 p.m. Mass and Evening Prayer will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Every Friday during Lent, the Stations of the Cross are prayed following the 12:10 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral. Catholic Television will broadcast the Stations of the Cross each week live with rebroadcasts following the rebroadcast of the Daily Mass at 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Accompany our Lord to Calvary and meditate on His suffering.

The Rite of Election and the Call to Continuing Conversion is when candidates and catechumens participating in OCIA (Order of Christian Initiation of Adults) publicly declare their intention to fully enter the Church.

CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the celebration live on the First Sunday of Lent, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m.