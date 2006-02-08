SCRANTON – Dozens of high school students who spent time discerning their vocation during the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Quo Vadis and Fiat Days summer camp this summer were given a firsthand glimpse of what answering the call to the Priesthood can look like.

During a Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, on June 30, 2026, at Marywood University, Diocesan seminarian Roberto Carlos Acevedo Ruiz took part in the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders, a significant milestone in his journey toward the priesthood.

Acevedo Ruiz, whose home parish is Saint Pius of Pietrelcina in Hazleton and who studies at Pope Saint John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Mass., was presented to Bishop Bambera by Father Alex J. Roche, Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation, Rector of Saint Pius X Seminary, and Director of Seminarians.

After being called forward by name, Acevedo Ruiz stood before the Bishop and publicly affirmed his willingness to continue preparing for priestly ministry, responding, “I do,” as Bishop Bambera questioned him during the Rite.

Drawing from the day’s Gospel from Saint Matthew, in which Jesus calms the storm at sea, Bishop Bambera explained to those attending that they never face life’s challenges alone.

“No matter how harsh the winds and the waves of the storm that envelop you, Jesus walks with you. Jesus is with you in the midst of your struggles,” Bishop Bambera said.

Addressing Acevedo Ruiz directly, the Bishop encouraged him to place complete trust in the Lord as he continues discerning his vocation.

“Roberto, trust Him, trust Him, for He will never let you go,” Bishop Bambera added.

The Bishop explained that the Rite of Admission to Candidacy marks the Church’s formal recognition that a seminarian has demonstrated the qualities necessary to continue preparing for ordained ministry. At the same time, he said, the Rite challenges the candidate to deepen his relationship with Christ and strengthen his commitment to serving God’s people.

“Open your heart, Roberto, to the Lord’s call to serve the Church,” Bishop Bambera said. “Trust today like never before in His grace and mercy.”

Following the Mass, Acevedo Ruiz described the celebration as a profound moment in his vocational journey.

“I am very happy because responding to God’s call to the priesthood is a profoundly transformative experience,” he said. “I have discovered my life’s purpose and desire to dedicate myself to God and to serve others.”

Calling the Rite of Candidacy a “huge step,” he said he believes God continues to shape his heart for priestly ministry.

“God is forming within me what He has done with me, how He has called me and all the beautiful new things He has done in my life,” Acevedo Ruiz said.

He also expressed gratitude to those who have accompanied him throughout his discernment.

“I give thanks to God for my family, who support me, for the communities in the different parishes where I serve, for their prayers, for my Bishop, and for the guidance of Father Alex, who has been a great blessing in my life,” he said.