SCRANTON – Surrounded by family, friends, fellow clergy, and faithful from across the Diocese of Scranton, Father Jan Carlo Pérez was ordained to the Priesthood on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Ordination was conferred through the imposition of hands and the invocation of the Holy Spirit by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, at a joyful 10:00 a.m. liturgy.

The Ordination Mass marks the beginning of Father Pérez’s ministry as a priest of Jesus Christ in service to the Church.

Several hundred people were in attendance, including many from the East Stroudsburg area, where Father Pérez grew up and has been formed in faith.

A bus carrying more than 30 parishioners from Saint Matthew Parish made the hour-long journey to Scranton, while many others traveled on their own, arriving early to sit together prominently near the front right side of the Cathedral.

The Mass itself was marked by both solemnity and beauty.

The Diocese of Scranton Festival Choir and instrumentalists led powerful musical selections, including a stirring entrance hymn, “Lift High the Cross,” underscored by strong percussion that filled the Cathedral.

In his homily, Bishop Bambera reflected on the mystery of vocation and the trust required of those called to priestly ministry. Drawing from the Scripture readings picked by Father Pérez for the liturgy, the Bishop reminded him that God, not human strength alone, brings to completion the work He begins in each vocation.

“At the heart of authentic discipleship,” the Bishop said, “there must be a radical trust and belief that it is God who has begun the good work in us and God – not we ourselves – who will bring it to fulfillment.”

Following the homily, Father Pérez made his promises of priestly service, including obedience to the Bishop and commitment to the celebration of the sacraments, before prostrating himself on the Cathedral floor during the Litany of Supplication as the Church prayed for the outpouring of God’s grace.

The essential moment of the Ordination Mass followed: Bishop Bambera laid his hands upon Father Pérez’s head, joined by the other priests of the Diocese present, invoking the Holy Spirit in the ancient rite that marks a man forever as a priest of Jesus Christ.

After the Prayer of Ordination, Father Pérez’s hands were anointed with Sacred Chrism, and he was vested before receiving a chalice and paten – signs of his participation in the Eucharistic sacrifice.

A MOMENT STILL SINKING IN

In an interview immediately following the liturgy, Father Pérez described the experience as overwhelming and difficult to fully absorb.

“It’s kind of surreal to have actually gone through this after imagining it so many times,” he said. “To actually undergo all of these signs and symbols and be welcomed into the Order of Presbyters … it’s really something. I’m still letting it sink in.”

He pointed to the anointing of his hands as a moment that especially impacted him.

“That really struck me, that these hands have been set aside for God’s will,” he said.

Father Pérez also spoke with gratitude about the presence of so many parishioners from East Stroudsburg who traveled to be with him.

“It’s incredible. I looked out and thought, who are all these people who have come for me?” he said. “It really means a lot to me that so many people would come out to pray for me.”

At the conclusion of Mass, Bishop Bambera announced that Father Pérez was being assigned as Assistant Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville.

Father Pérez said he looks forward to ministry in the Monroe County region, especially in Hispanic ministry and youth outreach.

“There are people who have been astranged from the Church or astranged from God for long periods of time and they can be called back,” he said. “If I can participate in that, I think that’s the greatest thing I could possibly do in my life.”

‘WE ARE SO PROUD’

Among those attending the Ordination was Angie Rose, a parishioner of Saint Matthew Parish, who described the Mass as deeply moving.

“We are so proud,” she said. “This is like being a mama almost. He is part of the church family.”

She credited parish life and Eucharistic Adoration for fostering vocations and spiritual growth in the community.

“It makes us so proud to be Catholic,” she said. “You want to go to the rooftops and say, I’m a practicing Catholic!”

For many in attendance, the Ordination Mass was also their first experience inside the Cathedral of Saint Peter – an experience they described as powerful and faith-affirming.

“This is so special,” Rose added. “We can see God’s hand. God is not dead. He is alive and He is working.”