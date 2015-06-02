SCRANTON – Faith is most powerful when it is shared.

That is why the Diocesan Office for Parish Life is working to equip parishioners with the skills and confidence to share the Good News of Jesus Christ more effectively.

Between Aug. 8-10, 2024, more than 80 people participated in Genesis Mission workshops aimed at helping participants confidently evangelize in their everyday lives.

“It was an honor that we were able to get this type of program in our Diocese,” Enrique Olmedo, a parishioner at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in South Scranton, said. “It was a very good opportunity that we got today.”

The workshops began on Aug. 8 at Saint Lawrence Parish in South Williamsport, followed by two more workshops Aug. 9 & 10 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton.

“I think today’s workshop met a very important need in the life of our Diocese,” Father Cyril Edwards, Pastor of Mary, Mother of God Parish in North Scranton, stated. “I hope it will give them more confidence and knowledge in how to approach people who maybe used to go to church, or people who have never had a church, but are in need of a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Genesis Mission’s international co-founders, Father Jon Bielawski and Michele Thompson, traveled to northeastern Pennsylvania to lead each workshop.

“One of the key things that we teach is that evangelization is about listening to the other person,” Father Bielawski said. “You have two ears and one mouth. You should be doing twice as much listening, and you do the listening first, and then you speak into what the other person said.”

During the workshops, participants learned simple, relational and loving ways to share the Gospel message.

“Even for the most sensitive or shyest of people, the Lord will use them to engage with others if they’re willing,” Thompson added. “We take them through a journey. It’s the work of the Holy Spirit.”

Those attending the local workshops included pastors, parish staff members, catechetical leaders and even parishioners.

“Every baptized person is a unique individual that can use their own uniqueness to share the Lord. It’s not about smart answers or eloquence – it’s about having a conviction of who Jesus is and being authentic.”

Regina Wright, who recently joined the Diocesan Office for Parish Life team as Manager of Parish Renewal, thinks the Genesis program will be able to help many people. She called the program “transformational” after seeing it work in the Syracuse area.

“This gives you the confidence that you can talk to people and share Jesus with them” Wright explained.

With the introductory workshops completed, participants will now have the opportunity to continue the Genesis Mission journey through a six-week course of study that will further equip them for mission.

“I think it’s very important that people can share the richness of the Catholic faith with each other and also listen to others,” she added.

Evangelization efforts conducted by the Diocesan Office for Parish Life are made possible with assistance from the Diocesan Annual Appeal that is conducted each year. For more information on other parish renewal activities, call (570) 207-2213.