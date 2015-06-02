HARRISBURG – Thousands of pro-life advocates are expected in Harrisburg next month for the 2024 Pennsylvania March for Life.

The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 23 directly outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.

The Diocese of Scranton is once again inviting all people of good will to participate in the Pennsylvania March for Life.

The Diocese will be sponsoring a bus that will have pick-up locations in Scranton (8:30 a.m.) and Wilkes-Barre (9:15 a.m.) on the morning of the rally. The bus is expected to arrive in Harrisburg around 11 a.m., which is when the March for Life Rally begins. The actual March itself kicks off around noon.

Following the March for Life, participants who travel to Harrisburg on the Diocesan bus will also be invited to celebrate Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Harrisburg and the bus will depart for home at the conclusion of Mass.

The cost of the trip is $15/per adult/$10 per student. Space on the bus is limited. Those interested are encouraged to contact Shannon Kowalski at (570) 207-2238 or SKowalski@dioceseofscranton.org to reserve a spot.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Pennsylvania State Legislature is now a critical battleground for protecting life.

By participating in the 2024 March for Life, you will be a voice for the voiceless – empowering women to choose life and defend the dignity of the unborn.

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred from conception to natural death, opposing direct abortion as an act of violence that takes the life of the unborn child.