Reverend Joseph M. Horanzy, Pastor Emeritus of St. Stanislaus, Wilkes Barre, died on the 2nd day of October, 2022 at St. Mary’s Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst, after having faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton for forty-eight years.

Father Horanzy, son of the late Michael Horanzy and Stella Saulinski Horanzy, was born in Nanticoke on March 6, 1932. Father was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Nanticoke, PA. He attended King’s College, Wilkes Barre and was a graduate of St. Mary’s, Orchard Lake, Michigan. Father received his seminary education at Saints Cyril and Methodius Seminary, Orchard Lake, Michigan and was ordained to the priesthood at St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo NY on February 21, 1959 by the Most Reverend Joseph A. Burke.

Father Horanzy was appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Leo, Ashley in March 1959. In February 1966, Father was appointed Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Peckville and in January 1975, was appointed Parochial Vicar, Saints Peter and Paul, Plains.

Father Horanzy received his first pastorate at St. Francis, Friendsville and St. Thomas, Little Meadow in January 1976. In 1977, Father was appointed Pastor at SS Peter and Paul, Avoca. His next appointment was Pastor at St. Casimir, Dunmore in 1982 where he served for ten years. In 1992 Father was appointed Pastor at St. Stanislaus, Wilkes Barre where he would serve for fifteen years until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus on July 10, 2007.

Father is survived by nephews David Horanzy and Eugene Horanzy and his wife, Lisa; niece, Kathy Ann Wilkes and her husband, Rick, David’s children and Father’s cousins and dear friends, Gerald and Margaret McGinnis. .

In addition to his parents, Father was preceded in death by his brother, Michael and his brother and sister-in-law, Eugene Sr. and Regina.

Viewing will take place at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover Street, Nanticoke, PA, Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

A Vesper Service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover Street, Nanticoke, PA.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Nanticoke, PA.

All funeral arrangements are being handled by the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home, 14 W. Green Street, Nanticoke, PA. .