Arrangements are well underway for the 10th annual “Run Against Hunger,” which benefits the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen. This will take place on November 12, 2022. The Scranton Running Company and AllOne Charities are hosting the weekend’s events.

Shown, from left: Atty. Thomas Cummings, SFK advisory board member and sponsorship chair; John Cosgrove, executive director, AllOne Charities; Mary Carroll Donahue, program officer, AllOne Charities; Rob Williams, executive director, St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen; Matthew Byrne, race director and co-founder, Scranton Running Company; .

For information about and to pre-register for the event, visit www.runsignup.com/runagainsthunger Sponsorship opportunities available.

What: 2 Mile Walk, 5K Run, 10K Run to benefit the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in downtown Scranton.

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022. All races start at 9 AM

Where: Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, Olive St. trailhead.

Day of Registration: 7:30 to 8:45 AM at the Scranton Half Marathon Pavilion

Packet Pickup: There will be a packet pickup for all pre-registered runners on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 12 to 7 PM at the Scranton Running Company, 3 West Olive St. Scranton, PA 18508.

Results: Live results can be found at the following link: Run Against Hunger Live Results

Awards: Awards will be given to the top overall male and female for both the 5k and 10k run. The top overall walker will also receive an award. Awards will be given to the top two males and females in the below age groups for both the 5k and 10k runs.