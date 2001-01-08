OBITUARY

REVEREND CONNELL A. MCHUGH

Reverend Connell A. McHugh, Pastor Emeritus of Good Shepherd Church, Drums, and current Sacramental Minister at Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, died on January 4, 2026, after having faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton for 54 years.

Rev. Connell A. McHugh was born in Hazleton, the son of Connell and Katherine (Faeley) McHugh. He attended the former St. Gabriel’s School for both his elementary and high school education, graduating in 1964. He began his preparation for the priesthood at St. Charles Borromeo College in Catonsville, Maryland, which was staffed by the Sulpician Order. He continued his studies at St. Pius X in Dalton, the former Diocesan seminary, in the fall of 1966. It was at St. Pius X that he developed a love of biblical studies, inspired by Fr. Robert Barone, a native of Hazleton and a former student of Fr. Raymond Brown whom Father McHugh regarded as the greatest biblical scholar in the United States of any Christian denomination. Fr. McHugh and classmate Fr. William Karle were largely responsible along with Fr. Devlin of Scranton University to have seminarians receive degrees from Scranton University. Fr. McHugh graduated with a B.A. in philosophy from Scranton University in 1969.

In 1969, Fr. McHugh entered Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Selkirk, New York, just outside of Albany. He was privileged to have excellent Scripture professors including Fr. John O’Grady and visiting biblical scholars such as Fr. Shaun Kiel. Fr. McHugh completed his studies at Our Lady of Angels in 1972, graduating with high honors and earning both a Master of Arts and a Master of Divinity, both in theology. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop J. Carroll McCormick on May 13, 1972.

Father McHugh’s summer assignment was at St. Clare’s in Scranton. He then served for a year as assistant Pastor of St. Mary’s, Dunmore and then two years at Nativity of Our Lord in South Scranton. Fr. McHugh also taught in both Diocesan high schools and junior high schools while in the Scranton Area.

In 1975, Father McHugh was assigned as assistant Pastor of St. Francis, West Hazleton, and as catechist at Bishop Hafey High School. He remained as assistant Pastor of St. Francis for nine and a half years and as catechist Bishop Hafey High School for 10 years.

Father McHugh was appointed Pastor of St. Patrick’s, White Haven, in January 1985 and Catholic Chaplain of the White Haven Center. He was named Pastor of St. Francis, West Hazleton, in July 1994, and remained pastor until 2007. He also taught at Bishop Hafey again from 2005-2007. He served briefly at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre and as weekend celebrant for Good Shepherd, Drums, and St. John Bosco, Conyngham. He was appointed Pastor of Good Shepherd in 2012 and served there for over 8 years until his retirement. In retirement, Fr. McHugh became the Sacramental Minister at Holy Rosary Parish Hazleton.

Fr. McHugh was very active in sports, sponsoring many high school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams that competed successfully in the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton areas. His players were drawn from regional high schools. Father also was an avid tennis player locally and at clubs in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Father wrote sports articles for many years for Panorama magazine as was widely recognized as an authority on vintage sports cards, especially baseball ones.

Many people know Fr. McHugh for his decades of biblical presentations in which he attempted to offer a high level of scholarship in the tradition of Fr. Raymond Brown and his good friend and mentor, Fr. Robert Barone.

Viewings will take place on Friday January 9, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday January 10, 2026, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Parish, 240 South Poplar Street, Hazleton. Vespers will be celebrated Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the church.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Saturday January 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Parish, 240 South Poplar Street, Hazleton.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, Hazleton.