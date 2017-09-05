The Diocesan Vocations Office is gearing up for their annual Quo Vadis Days at Marywood University in Scranton, which will be held June 19-21, 2022.

The camp is designed for Catholic men in high school to:

• Deepen their faith

• Learn more about all vocations

• Better discern God’s call in their lives.

It will once again feature dynamic talks, prayer, games, sports, activities and music. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Bishop Bambera, priests, college students and young adults serving on the leadership team, and seminarians of the Diocese of Scranton.

For more information and/or to register visit vocations.dioceseofscranton.org or call (570) 207-1452.