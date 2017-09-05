Parishes in the Diocese of Scranton will take up a second collection for the Catholic Communication Campaign on the weekend of May 28-29, 2022.

If you enjoy reading The Catholic Light or watching CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton, half of all the money raised from this collection

stays within the Diocese of Scranton to promote communication and evangelization efforts.

The other half supports national and international initiatives to aid the Church in communicating the Gospel message.

The Catholic Communication Campaign distributed more than $3 million in national and international grants in 2021. In addition to traditional media, the Catholic Communication Campaign works to share the good news through digital media and other communications initiatives.

We hope you will consider giving generously when your parish takes up the collection for the Catholic Communication Campaign. Your gift will spread the faith, hope and love of Jesus Christ, and of his Church, to people and places where the word of God is needed most.