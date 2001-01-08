SCRANTON – One of the Diocese of Scranton’s most popular and creative fundraisers is returning for a milestone season, as Rectory, Set, Cook! will launch its fifth annual competition next month – with the hopes of surpassing $1 million raised since its inception.

The 2026 Rectory, Set, Cook! campaign will officially kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and continue through 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, inviting everyone across northeastern and north central Pennsylvania to support priests-turned-“pastor chefs” as they cook – and compete – for a good cause.

Half of all funds raised through Rectory, Set, Cook! benefit Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, specifically supporting hunger and homelessness initiatives, while the remaining half goes directly to the participating priest’s parish.

The new season will begin with a Launch Party on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton. The 21-and-over event will feature food from local restaurants, musical entertainment from some of the pastor chefs, and a collaborative beer brewed by Breaker Brewing Company in partnership with Father Brian Van Fossen. Admission is $20 at the door.

Now in its fifth year, Rectory, Set, Cook! has grown into a signature fundraiser for Catholic Social Services, combining friendly competition, humor, and generosity.

Priests from across the Diocese film short cooking videos – sometimes solo, sometimes alongside parishioners, friends, or fellow clergy – encouraging donations and votes through an online platform.

For Father Michael Boris, assistant pastor at Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish in Kingston and Holy Family Parish in Luzerne, the competition is about much more than cooking.

“I really do think it’s important that we support Catholic Social Services,” Father Boris said. “As a priest, I have an obligation to do what I can to promote those services.”

Entering his third year in the competition, Father Boris this year is cooking Pan-Seared Chicken with Lemon Riccotta Pasta alongside several parishioners.

“Every time I do it, I’m impressed with how the people I work with come together,” he added. “I think it helps them appreciate what we do as priests – and I get to learn new skills.”

Monsignor Jack Bendik, who has participated in Rectory, Set, Cook! every year since its launch, said his continued involvement reflects an enduring commitment to service.

“I want to show that even though we’re retired, we still have a commitment to the Diocesan mission – especially to the poor,” Monsignor Bendik said. “Everything we receive is given to the poor.”

Monsignor Bendik will be joined by Father Phil Sladicka in this year’s video for the Villa Saint Joseph. The pair will share several simple, crowd-pleasing recipes, including a zucchini quiche that became a parish favorite in Avoca.

“Every time I had Bible study or a Sunday morning gathering, this was so easy to make that I would feed it to everybody and they loved it,” he said. “They kept coming back.”

Since its inaugural year in 2022, Rectory, Set, Cook! has steadily grown, raising $171,747 in its first year, followed by $197,412 in 2023, $218,001 in 2024, and a record-breaking $227,162 in 2025.

Proceeds have supported food pantries, kitchens, emergency shelters, and housing initiatives across the Diocese, helping Catholic Social Services respond to increasing needs in local communities.

For more information on Rectory, Set, Cook!, visit the Diocese of Scranton’s website or follow Diocesan social media channels.

It is also not too late for priests to participate in this year’s effort. For more information, contact Shannon Kowalski at Skowalski@dioceseofscranton.org.