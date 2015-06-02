HAZLETON – In lieu of organizing buses to the March for Life in Washington this year, Pennsylvanians for Human Life will sponsor a pro-life rally commemorating the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade at City View Park, 700 South Poplar Street, Hazleton, on Friday Jan. 22, 2021 at noon.

Author Starr Rogers will be the guest speaker for the event. Rogers will talk about her four abortions and journey to becoming a pro-life activist who defends the unborn. Rogers will be accompanied by her son, Matt Finney, who represents siblings of those who have lost brothers or sisters to abortion.

Dr. Frank Schell, Northeast Regional chairperson of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, will act as master of ceremonies. Other featured speakers will include Maryann Lawhon, JMJ Catholic radio show host and executive producer of The Voice of John documentary; Father Peter O’Rourke, champion of the unborn; and State Representative Tarah Toohil, speaking about adoption and fostering as a healthy alternative to abortion.

The program will open with prayer from Marian Catholic High School principal Rev. Allen Hoffa, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat. Sam Lasante will be the recipient of the “Defender of Life” award. Music will be provided by Spirit of Grace Music Ministry.

Adequate free parking is available on site. The venue offers several large covered pavilions, tables and benches. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Bob’s BBQ food truck will be on site beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Prior to the rally, a “Mass for Life” will be held at Holy Annunciation’s Church of Saint Gabriel at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 physical distancing protocols, those wishing to attend Mass must sign up by going to the Holy Annunciation Parish website.

After the rally, the group will proceed to Hazleton’s Saint Gabriel’s Cemetery Memorial to the Unborn Child to pay tribute to 64 million babies who have died due to abortion.

For more information, contact Mary Ann Lawhon at (570) 764-5428 or Chris Calore at (570) 824-5621.

