The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate a Mass for priests who are observing their 60th, 50th and 25th years of ordination.

The Mass will be held at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The public is invited to attend the Mass. The Mass will also be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Priest Jubilarians from both 2020 and 2021 will be recognized.