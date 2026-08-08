VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Leo XIV urged Catholics to gather in person for Sunday Mass and called for working conditions that allow people to attend, saying Sunday is “the foundation and kernel of the whole liturgical year.”

“To sanctify Sunday, it is essential to celebrate the Eucharist,” the pope said at his Aug. 12 general audience in St. Peter’s Basilica. “In this regard, I urge everyone to seek the best possible conditions so that even those who are unable to take time off work on Sundays may take part in Holy Mass.”

Continuing his series on the documents of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Leo reflected on ‘Sacrosanctum Concilium,’ the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy. The liturgical year is not a static representation of past events, but an ongoing encounter with Christ, he said.

At its core is Easter, when Christ rose from the dead, and for that reason, the pope said, it is “essential for the faithful to sanctify the Lord’s Day by gathering to celebrate the Eucharist.”

“May our active participation and steadfast witness help us to enter ever more deeply into the reality of belonging to Christ, and may we anticipate with hope his coming in glory,” he said in his remarks to English-speaking pilgrims.

Pope Leo recalled St. John Paul II’s description of Sunday as the “weekly Easter” and “the day of the Lord, the day of the Church, the day of man and, finally, the ‘day of days.'”

Even in languages such as English and German, where the name for Sunday refers to the “day of the sun,” Pope Leo said Christians can discern a reference to Christ, “the true ‘sun of righteousness’ who enlightens every person.”

Listening to the word of God, receiving the body of Christ and gathering together on Sundays, the pope said, allow “the Christian community” to make “visible its communion with the Lord” and bear witness to its fidelity to Christ and the Church.

“This assembly cannot be substituted by a solely virtual presence, nor can it be reduced to a merely passive gathering,” he said, stressing that the liturgical assembly is fulfilled through the active participation of the faithful.

Addressing Spanish-speaking pilgrims, Pope Leo also expressed his closeness to people affected by the powerful earthquake that struck western Colombia Aug. 10, killing hundreds and leaving many others injured or missing. Rescue efforts are still underway.

“While I pray to the Lord for the eternal rest of the deceased, I assure you of my prayers for their families and all those affected by this tragedy,” he said. “I express my gratitude to all those working in the rescue efforts and providing assistance to the victims.”