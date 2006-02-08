SCRANTON (August 11, 2026) – Mr. Christopher R. Clay, formerly an incardinated priest of the Diocese of Scranton, has been dispensed from the clerical state, effective July 24, 2026, following credible accusations of sexual abuse of a minor.

Mr. Clay is no longer a member of the clergy, nor has any of the privileges or responsibilities of the priesthood. A priest who has been dispensed from the clerical state may not celebrate Mass or confer the Sacraments. He may no longer be called “Father” or wear clerical attire.

Mr. Clay was ordained to the Priesthood in June 1998, by the Most Rev. James C. Timlin, Eighth Bishop of Scranton, and was a member of the Oratory of Saint Philip Neri, a religious community founded in Mount Pocono by Reverend Peter M.J. Stravinskas.

Mr. Clay was originally removed from the exercise of priestly ministry in June 2004, in response to a credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor. In July 2024, the Diocese became aware of another accusation of sexual abuse of a minor made against Mr. Clay. In both instances, the Diocese of Scranton followed its established protocol of notifying law enforcement of the allegations and reporting all findings to the Holy See.

To be clear, since the original accusation in 2004, Mr. Clay has been prohibited from the exercise of priestly ministry and celebrating the sacraments with any member of the Christian Faithful or anyone else. He has not possessed the faculties to preach the Word of God or hear confessions. He was also placed – and remains – on the Diocese of Scranton’s list of “Credibly Accused Individuals” suspected of sexually assaulting minors.

In March 2026, Mr. Clay submitted a petition to the Most Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, requesting dispensation from the clerical state, which has been granted and is final.

Mr. Clay now lives privately in Dallas, Texas, and is no longer affiliated with the Diocese of Scranton in any official capacity.

The Diocese of Scranton has contacted both the Diocese of Dallas and the Diocese of Fort Worth to make them aware of the Holy Father’s decision and Mr. Clay’s status.