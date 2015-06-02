PA Representative Joe Ciresi–a Democrat from Montgomery County (Representing Pottsgrove, Pottstown & Spring-Ford)–has introduced legislation (HB 2063) that would end the EITC & OSTC programs as we know them. Representative Ciresi’s bill can only be regarded as a significant attack on the freedom of parental choice in education in PA.
WHAT THE BILL WOULD DO:
- Cut family income limits for students participating to 200% of the federal poverty level (This would cut the current family EITC & OSTC eligibility in half).
- Eliminate support level factors for families with students with a disability.
- Impose new reporting requirements on scholarship organizations to report data on every student given a scholarship, and for every applicant who was “denied.”
- Impose new reporting requirements on schools–affecting every nonpublic school in the state.
- Give the state carte blanche to impose new reporting requirements without legislative approval.
