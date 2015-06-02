

PA Representative Joe Ciresi–a Democrat from Montgomery County (Representing Pottsgrove, Pottstown & Spring-Ford)–has introduced legislation (HB 2063) that would end the EITC & OSTC programs as we know them. Representative Ciresi’s bill can only be regarded as a significant attack on the freedom of parental choice in education in PA.

WHAT THE BILL WOULD DO:

Cut family income limits for students participating to 200% of the federal poverty level (This would cut the current family EITC & OSTC eligibility in half).

Eliminate support level factors for families with students with a disability.

Impose new reporting requirements on scholarship organizations to report data on every student given a scholarship, and for every applicant who was “denied.”

Impose new reporting requirements on schools–affecting every nonpublic school in the state.

Give the state carte blanche to impose new reporting requirements without legislative approval.

