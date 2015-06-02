SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate the annual Chrism Mass on March 26, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter.

The Chrism Mass is one of the most solemn and important diocesan celebrations of the liturgical year and all parishioners are invited and encouraged to attend.

Priests serving across the Diocese of Scranton concelebrate this Mass, during which they also renew their commitment to priestly service.

Oils that will be used in all parishes in the coming year are presented for the Bishop’s blessing. These include the oil for the sick, used in anointing the sick; the oil for catechumens, used during baptism; and the oil for the sacred chrism, which is the primary anointing oil. It is used in the sacraments of initiation and holy orders as well as special acts of dedication.

For those unable to attend the Mass in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the celebration live at 4:00 p.m. Livestream links will also be made available on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.

The word “chrism” means “consecrated oil.” To learn more, see Chrism Mass Symbols and Meaning.