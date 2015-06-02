PITTSTON –– Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish will host its 66th Annual Novena to Saint Jude, patron saint of hopeless cases and things despaired of, at Saint Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 North Main St., Pittston, beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, and concluding on the Feast of Saint Jude, Saturday, Oct. 28.

Mass, homily, Novena prayers and veneration of the relic of Saint Jude will be held Monday through Friday at noon & 7 p.m. Saturday devotions are offered at noon & 4 p.m., and the Sunday Novena is held at 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Recitation of the Rosary and Sacramental confessions (except Sunday) precede all Novena devotions.

Scheduled Novena celebrants/ homilists are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 19, noon, Monsignor John Jordan, and 7 p.m., Father Louis Grippe;

Friday, Oct. 20, noon & 7 p.m., Father Joseph Verespy.

Saturday, Oct. 21, noon & 4 p.m., Father Kenneth Seegar; Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. & 5 p.m., Father Seegar.

Monday, Oct. 23, noon & 7 p.m., Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell

Tuesday, Oct. 24, noon, & 7 p.m., Father Sam Ferretti; Wednesday, Oct. 25, noon, Father Seth Wasnock, and 7 p.m., Father Alex Roche.

Thursday, Oct. 26, noon & 7 p.m., Monsignor Dale Rupert; Friday, Oct. 27, noon & 7 p.m., Father Michael Bryant.

On the Feast of Saint Jude, Saturday, Oct. 28, Father Seegar will celebrate both the noon liturgy and the Novena’s closing Mass at 4 p.m.

Novena prayer cards are provided. For more information, contact the parish office at (570) 654-0263.