People Helping People (PHP), a nonprofit program of St. Patrick’s Church in Milford, funded the cost of Christmas dinner hams distributed to the Ecumenical Food Pantry during the past holiday season.

St. Patrick’s works closely with the food pantry throughout the year through ongoing food donations, as well as a team of volunteers who work at the food pantry on a regularly scheduled basis distributing food and other necessary items for families in our community.

The mission of PHP is to assist less fortunate individuals and families experiencing financial hardship and in need of occasional help to meet basic life necessities.