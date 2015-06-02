As the Diocesan Annual Appeal continues in all 118 parishes, a renewed focus is being placed on the percentage of parishioners from each parish who donate to the Appeal.

“We would like to make a special request to all parishes to join with us at this time to help increase the number of parishioners who contribute to the Appeal. Gifts of any amount are welcome and the support of all of our parishes is very much appreciated,” James Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development, said.

“Last year we saw a decrease in the number of donors to the Appeal. So far this year, many loyal donors who give every year have again pledged their support and several hundred parishioners who did not give last year have renewed their gift. We have also had a number of first-time donors contribute this year.”

Seventeen parishes have achieved a participation rate among their parishioners of 30% or more for the 2019 Diocesan Annual Appeal. More than 30% of parishioners have made contributions to the Annual Appeal in the following parishes: Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley; Epiphany Parish, Sayre; Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Hanover Township; Holy Child Parish, Mansfield; Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Dushore; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing; SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Towanda; Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport; Saint Brigid Parish, Friendsville; Saint Elizabeth Parish, Bear Creek; Saint Frances X. Cabrini Parish, Carverton; Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport; Saint Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport; Saint Michael Parish, Scranton; Saint Peter Parish, Wellsboro; Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkland: and Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel.

“At this point in the campaign, we are so grateful to see the number of parishes with a participation rate of 30% or more,” Bebla said.

Diocesan ministries supported by gifts to the Annual Appeal include Catholic Social Services; parish social justice and faith formation programs; Catholic education in our Catholic schools and parish religious education programs; care for our current and retired priests and support for seminarians preparing for the priesthood; parish life and pastoral planning efforts; and communication programs such as The Catholic Light and Catholic Television.

To date, $3.5 million in gifts and pledges has been raised, bringing the campaign to 70% of the $5 million goal. More than 19,000 donors have made pledges to this year’s Diocesan Annual Appeal. Fifteen parishes have surpassed their Annual Appeal goal so far.

Parishioners and friends who have not yet made an Appeal gift are asked to consider a donation in support of the wonderful ministries funded by the Appeal. Interested donors may make a gift to the Diocesan Annual Appeal by visiting www.annualappeal.org to give online, by calling the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503.