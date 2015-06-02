SCRANTON – On Dec. 10, Peoples Security Bank and Trust made a $25,000 donation to support Holy Cross High School in Dunmore through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) in Pennsylvania.

Pictured above are, from left: Nancy Jeffers, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Peoples Security Bank & Trust; and Kristen Donohue, Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education/Superintendent.

To learn more about how businesses and individuals can participate in the EITC Program, contact the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250.