MANSFIELD – As the end of the year approaches, a new ministry group in north central Pennsylvania has a lot to celebrate.

On Dec. 12, as the Catholic Church celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Marian Ministries group was consecrated to Our Lady of Guadalupe’s patronage during a special Mass at Holy Child Church in Mansfield.

Over the last two years, Marian Ministries has been blossoming in Tioga, Lycoming and Bradford counties, uniting parishioners across multiple parishes with a shared mission: helping people grow closer to Jesus Christ through a deeper devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“We’re all hungry to share our faith with other people,” Marian Ministries member B.J. Butler said.

Marian Ministries sponsors retreats, brunches, book studies and other events, offering a space for reflection and dedication to Our Lady. Many members of Marian Ministries also participate in First Saturday devotions, which have become a profound moment of spiritual renewal, each month at Saint Mary Church in Blossburg.

Both women and men are invited to participate.

“It’s just beautiful to see how the people of these (area) parishes, which were once very separate, have come together and we’ve become friends. It has taken a long time,” Marian Ministries member Linda Sampson explained.

Contributions to the Catholic Ministries Appeal breathed life into the Marian Ministries group through funding from a Parish Faith Formation Grant. That money provided funding for many meaningful experiences to take place.

“It has meant everything. We could not have done what we’ve done without that,” Marian Ministries member Laurie Coffee stated.

Being a part of Marian Ministries has been a transformative experience for many participants.

“I now say a rosary every day, and my life – or my day – does not feel complete unless I’ve said my rosary to Mary,” Marian Ministries member Danette Kerestes explained.

Marian Ministries members believe that Mary, as the mother of Jesus, is a powerful model of faith, humility, and love. By looking to her example, they believe everyone can strengthen their own relationship with Christ and live out their Catholic faith more fully.

Between all the group’s events, Marian Ministries has invited their neighbors to walk in faith and reverence. The ministry group is already making a lasting impact on the lives of many, helping to rekindle a sense of spiritual purpose and unity in an increasingly fragmented world.

“There is a warmth and love that you can clearly feel, and it continues to grow, and it is such a blessing,” Father Bryan Wright, Pastor, Holy Child Parish, stated.

Marian Ministries is always looking to welcome new members.

In the coming year, they already have a pilgrimage planned to visit the Divine Mercy Shrine in Stockbridge, Mass., scheduled for Sept. 23, 2025, and will also be partnering with women from Williamsport on a Lenten retreat that will take place March 29 at Saint Lawrence Church in South Williamsport.

For more information on these events, email marian-ministries@outlook.com; or call Linda Sampson at (570) 404-2180 or Laurie Coffee at (703) 470-2975. Marian Ministries also has a Facebook page, ‘Marian Ministries,’ that can be followed for the latest information.