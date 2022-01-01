John Frank, chairperson of the VOICE of JOHN’s 2022 Christmas Card Contest announced that this year’s contest is opening to all students in Grades 7 – 12. The Christmas Card features the beautiful artwork of Jenn Witner. The front of the Christmas Card depicts Our Blessed Mother looking upon the face of her child, Jesus.

Our local parishes and schools will receive a copy of the artwork to inspire the verse within the card. All entries must be received no later than October 11th: the winner will be announced on October 14th. The author of this year’s verse will receive a $100 prize.

Maryann Lawhon, president of PHL and director of the VOICE of JOHN, encourages participation from CCD, homeschool, public and private school students in this year’s event.

John Frank, from Holy Rosary Parish in Hazleton, a member of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, serves the VOICE of JOHN as the spokesperson for Down Syndrome. John is featured in a video podcast on the VOICE of JOHN website and will be a guest on an upcoming radio program, JMJ Catholic Radio’s weekly program The VOICE of JOHN with Maryann Lawhon. He will be joined by his sister Amanda Frank during the month of October, which is designated as Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Jenn Witner is a local artist who has gifted the pro-life ministry with her immense talent, designing last year’s first ever Christmas Card, and again this year, designing the magnificent portrayal of Mary, holding her child Jesus, as the flow of her veil resembles the child in the rose, the theme of the prolife movement.

All entries are to be submitted by October 11th, mailing your entry to:

The VOICE of JOHN

103 John’s Jog

Drums, PA 18222