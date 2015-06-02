HARRISBURG – The number of abortions in Pennsylvania rose during 2021, according to recent figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statistics show 33,206 abortions took place in Pennsylvania in 2021, an increase of 1,083 abortions over the 2020 total of 32,123. Pennsylvania has been monitoring and reporting on abortion data since 1975.

In 2021, the largest age group having abortions was 25-29, accounting for 9,771 (29.4%). Individuals under age 20 accounted for 7.7 percent of all abortions and individuals under age 18 accounted for 2.1 percent. Comparatively, in 2020, individuals under age 20 accounted for 7.9 percent and individuals under age 18 accounted for 2.4 percent.

Similar to 2020, 92.9 percent of the abortions performed in 2021 were on Pennsylvania residents. Residents of other states, territories and other countries accounted for 2,352 abortions in 2021.

Of the abortions performed in 2021 in Pennsylvania, more than 92 percent were performed in nine counties: Allegheny, Bucks, Dauphin, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and York.

In 2021, there were 322 reports of complications from abortions that were submitted by physicians; 34.7 percent more than the 239 reported in 2020.

“Every abortion is a tragedy, but the increase in the number of abortions in Pennsylvania is particularly disturbing,” Maria Gallagher, legislative director for the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, the Keystone State affiliate of National Right to Life, said.

The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation is a grassroots right-to-life organization with members statewide. The agency is committed to promoting the dignity and value of human life from conception to natural death and to restoring legal protection for preborn children.

“Imagine how many kindergarten classes the number 1,083 represents. We mourn the loss of these precious children, who never got the chance to see their mother’s face,” Gallagher added.

Induced Abortions Performed in Pennsylvania in 2021 by County:

Bradford: 7

Lackawanna: 479

Luzerne: 725

Lycoming: 145

Monroe: 385

Pike: 35

Sullivan: 7

Susquehanna: 18

Tioga: 2

Wayne: 47

Wyoming: 16