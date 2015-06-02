The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference today lamented Governor Wolf’s veto of the Telemedicine Bill that had passed the House and Senate.

“This is very distressing,” said Eric Failing, the Executive Director of the PCC. “Governor Wolf has chosen politics over the health and safety of the citizens of Pennsylvania. Telemedicine figured to be a major boost to healthcare across the state, especially now in the current crisis we are fighting through. The Governor vetoed the bill because it contained protections against dangerous drugs identified by the FDA, including a drug used for abortions.”

Failing had called the Telemedicine bill the premier pro-life vote of the entire session. He pointed out that a third of all abortions being done now are done so chemically. “If our pro-life prohibitions would be stripped out of the Telemedicine bill, the number of abortions in Pennsylvania would increase dramatically. Using Telemedicine for abortions is a stated goal for Planned Parenthood because they can do more chemical abortions with fewer doctors and less overhead costs.”

The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference is based in Harrisburg and is the public affairs arm of Pennsylvania’s Catholic bishops.