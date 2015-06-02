HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference today congratulated Rep. Clint Owlett on the unanimous House passage of his House Bill 253. It calls for the establishment of a task force to look into the impact of the opioid epidemic on infants and children.

The PCC supports this measure and commends all members of the House on the final vote of 202-0.

“We all know of the disastrous impact that the opioid epidemic has caused throughout our Commonwealth,” said Eric Failing, the Executive Director of the PCC. “All of our Catholic Charities have witnessed a surge in requests for help from impacted families.

“It is our hope that the task force created through this legislation can specifically focus its attention on the infants and children impacted by the opioid epidemic and thereby identify and develop recommendations to help this vulnerable group.”

The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference is based in Harrisburg and is the public affairs arm of PA’s Catholic bishops.