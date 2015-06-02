



SCRANTON (June 7, 2021) – Marywood University will host hundreds of women on Saturday, June 19, as the 2021 Catholic Women’s Conference delivers a powerful message about God’s merciful love. After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will bring together Catholic women from across northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

The day will begin with opening remarks at 8 a.m. followed by Mass with the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, at 8:30 a.m.

Throughout the day, various speakers will focus on Divine Mercy, which is when God’s love meets and helps us in the midst of suffering. The daylong conference will conclude at 4 p.m.

Keynote speaker Theresa Bonopartis will share her deeply personal story of guilt, shame, healing and ultimate redemption through Divine Mercy. Bonopartis came to her life’s work after experiencing abortion as a teenager. It was only in discovering God’s infinite mercy and capacity to forgive that she came to learn how to forgive herself. She has collaborated with the Sisters of Life to co-found Entering Canaan Ministry: Healing After Abortion.

Other speakers at the 2021 Catholic Women’s Conference will include Father Chris Alar, a priest with the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception and Sister Virginia Joy of the Sisters of Life.

The day will also include Eucharistic Adoration, Recitation of the Rosary and inspirational music performed by Cleveland-born Christian music artist Taylor Tripodi and her band. Participants will also enjoy a continental breakfast, lunch and shopping at the Catholic Vendor Marketplace.

The cost to attend the conference is $40 if purchased before June 9. This year, the conference is also offering a livestream of the entire conference. The cost to participate in the virtual setting is $20. Student tickets are $20 and women religious are welcome free of charge.

For more information or to register, visit: https://www.cwcnepa.com/





