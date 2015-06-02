SCRANTON – During the months of September and October, our country observes National Hispanic Heritage Month. We celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose family ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Many of these countries celebrate the anniversary of their independence during this month.

The Spanish community at Saint John Neumann parish in South Scranton has brought their heritage and cultural customs to this Catholic community for close to 40 years. The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe brings hundreds of people from throughout the Diocese of Scranton to the church in December. Another big event at the parish, among many, is the Spanish Food Booth at the Summer Festival. This year, the COVID pandemic put the fun and delicious event on hold.

To assist the parish and keep our Spanish taste buds alive, Saint John Neumann is offering, on Saturday, September 26, a Spanish Food Drive-by form 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Nativity Church Parking lot site. Tickets are on sale now and these homemade Spanish foods are available: 2 Empanadas for $5.00, 2 Elote (Mexican corn-on-the-cob) for $5.00, 3 Tacos Dorados for $5.00. Tickets can be reserved at the Parish Office (633 Orchard Street) or by calling (570-344-6159). Advanced Ticket

Sales only and no tickets sold after Sept. 23rd. Join St. John Neumann Parish and NEPA in celebrating our Spanish brothers and sisters who share their gifts and histories during this special time.