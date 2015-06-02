SCRANTON – The 2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Bound Together in Hope will begin in all parishes in the Diocese of Scranton on Sept. 26 and 27. This year’s goal is $4.5 million.

An Appeal video will be shown at Masses and on parish websites and Facebook pages. Six regional Appeal videos have been produced to feature ministries funded by the Appeal in each area of the diocese. The videos will also be available on the diocesan website.

“This year’s Appeal theme Bound Together in Hope speaks to the strength of our faith especially during the coronavirus pandemic as we reach out to help each other as one body in Christ,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said.

“The generosity of the faithful to the Diocesan Annual Appeal brings hope to thousands of people in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania. This is particularly true this year as we are serving an increasing number of people seeking help,” Bishop Bambera added. “While I know this is a challenging time for many of our parishioners and some may not be able to support the Appeal this year, I ask those who are able to help to consider making a contribution.”

Because of the pandemic, the traditional In-Pew Commitment Weekend for the Appeal will be replaced with an Online Giving Weekend on Nov. 21 and 22, where parishioners and friends will be invited to support the Appeal through this special online event.

Gifts to the Appeal will have a significant impact this year to help diocesan ministries serve an increasing number of people in need and provide opportunities to offer programs and services in different ways in response to the pandemic.

More than 10,000 households have received food from one of our Catholic Social Services food pantries in Carbondale, Scranton, Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre from March to July 2020. This is a 50% increase over the same period last year. Parishes are also serving more people in their parish outreach programs, some of which are supported by the Appeal through social justice grants.

Appeal gifts support Diocesan Catholic School teachers and staff as they make the significant changes that are needed to continue to provide a quality education to our students in the safest way possible.

Donations to the Appeal also support the Office for Parish Life in its efforts to develop new ways to connect to parishes such as the recent virtual Catechist Camp for parish directors of religious education, the Together Project for young adults and a new online Faith Formation program to assist parishes.

Thousands of the faithful who are not able to attend Mass in person are watching the broadcast and livestreaming of Masses from the Cathedral of Saint Peter. Catholic Television, The Catholic Light and information provided on the Diocesan website are funded by donations to the Appeal.

Gifts to the Appeal also provide assistance to our seminarians in priestly formation and care and support for Diocesan retired and ill priests who have dedicated their lives in faithful service to parishioners throughout the diocese.

Donors to the Appeal may designate their gift to any of the ministries listed above.

For more information on the Diocesan ministries supported by gifts to the Annual Appeal, to view one of the regional Annual Appeal videos or to make a donation online, visit www.annualappeal.org . Gifts may also be made by calling the Diocesan Development Office at 570-207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503.