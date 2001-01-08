Pro-abortion bills are bad anytime of the year, but during this season when we celebrate the birth of the Christ child, the House has scheduled a package of SEVEN pro-abortion bills. Rather than embracing life and celebrating a time of good will to all, pro-abortion forces in the House have chosen death and division. Please contact your state Representative today and ask them to vote no.

These bills would:

• Provide a legal “shield” for abortionists and stop victims’ families from seeking justice (HB 1640, HB 1641, HB 1643, and HB 1966)

• Remove safety rails, like informed consent and the 24-hour waiting period (HB 2005)

• Be used as a tool to prosecute those who peacefully communicate and offer resources outside abortion clinics (HB 670)

• Enshrine abortion in our Commonwealth’s constitution, effectively allowing abortion until birth, removing parental consent, and forcing taxpayers to pay for elective abortions (HB 1957)

Click the link below to log in and send your message:

https://www.pacatholic.org/resources/voter-voice/?vvsrc=%2fCampaigns%2f132155%2fRespond