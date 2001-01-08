The Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council in Milford has donated $400 to The Tri-State Family and Pregnancy Center as part of their ASAP (Aid and Support After Pregnancy) program. This will make the council’s total contribution to the center in 2025 over $3500. The Tri-State Family & Pregnancy serves the Tri-State area by serving children, mothers, and families with free maternity tests, peer counseling, formula, diapers, clothes, furnishings, and more. Serving Pregnancy Resource Centers is part of the Knights of Columbus Faith in Action mission.

