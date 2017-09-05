Over 1100 years of marriage were celebrated by the parishioners of St. Peter and Paul parish in Towanda on April 24th at JFK Hall.

Each couple was recognized and photographed.

Featured was the longest married couple Pat and Carol Beirne celebrating 70 years.

Tips were shared for a happy marriage. Popular DJ Bob and wife Bev Brenner entertained, and Pastor Father Ed Michelini sang “IF YOU WANT TO BE HAPPY” to a receptive audience.

Following a delicious lunch prepared by Kathie Dewan and Sandy Kasenga, lively dancing ensued.