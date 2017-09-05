SCRANTON (April 28, 2022) – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, is currently isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022.

Bishop Bambera currently has mild flu-like symptoms and will continue to conduct diocesan business remotely as needed during his isolation period.

The bishop is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. He has been in touch with his doctor and is following all medical advice, along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The bishop last took a coronavirus test on Tuesday night, April 26, 2022, the results of which were negative at that time.

“Over the last two years, the coronavirus has impacted the lives of many in our community. We have all known people who have tested positive. I am thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and am grateful to report that my symptoms are mild,” Bishop Bambera stated. “While recent reports have indicated that we are moving out of the pandemic phase in the United States, I would encourage all of us to continue to pray for our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines of battling COVID and bringing healing to those who need it. I would also like to once again take this opportunity to offer my prayers for members of our community who have died, suffered serious illness, or lost loved ones to this virus.”

During Bishop Bambera’s time of isolation, the work of the Diocese of Scranton, its parishes, schools and ministries will continue to operate as normal.