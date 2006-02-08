A depiction of St. Joseph holding a carpenter’s square is seen in a stained-glass window in the chapel of St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, N.Y., in this 2020 photo. Work “anoints us” with dignity, Pope Francis once said in an address for the feast of St. Joseph the Worker. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

LAFLIN — The Congregation of the Oblates of Saint Joseph, located at 1880 Route 315, Laflin, is preparing for the annual Triduum and special Labor Day Mass honoring Saint Joseph the Worker in September.



A three-day preparation of Masses during the Labor Day weekend will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-6, with liturgies celebrated at noon in the Saint Joseph Oblates chapel in Laflin.



Devotions to Saint Joseph will be offered after each Mass, especially for all workers and the unemployed. A blessing with the first-class relic of Saint Joseph Marello, founder of the Oblates religious order, will conclude the devotions.



A special Mass is planned for Labor Day morning, Monday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., honoring Saint Joseph as the Patron Saint of Workers. Bread will be blessed and distributed following the Mass to all faithful in attendance as a symbol of the “fruit of our labor.”



Serving as celebrant and homilist for this year’s Labor Day Eucharistic celebration will be Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, a member of the OSJ religious community in the Pittston area, who also serves as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in the Minooka section of Scranton.



The Triduum devotions and Labor Day morning Mass will be broadcast live on JMJ Catholic Radio 104.5 FM.



For further information, contact the main office at (570) 654-7542 or email: osjseminary@comcast.net.



A three-day preparation of Masses during the Labor Day weekend will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-6, with liturgies celebrated at noon in the Saint Joseph Oblates chapel in Laflin.

Devotions to Saint Joseph will be offered after each Mass, especially for all workers and the unemployed. A blessing with the first-class relic of Saint Joseph Marello, founder of the Oblates religious order, will conclude the devotions.

A special Mass is planned for Labor Day morning, Monday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., honoring Saint Joseph as the Patron Saint of Workers. Bread will be blessed and distributed following the Mass to all faithful in attendance as a symbol of the “fruit of our labor.”

Serving as celebrant and homilist for this year’s Labor Day Eucharistic celebration will be Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, a member of the OSJ religious community in the Pittston area, who also serves as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in the Minooka section of Scranton.

The Triduum devotions and Labor Day morning Mass will be broadcast live on JMJ Catholic Radio 104.5 FM.

For further information, contact the main office at (570) 654-7542 or email: osjseminary@comcast.net.