SCRANTON – The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.



All are welcome to attend.



The liturgy is celebrated in conjunction with La Festa Italiana, which occurs over the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday, Sept. 4-7, on Courthouse Square, only one block away.



The Mass in Italian is one of the most cherished traditions of La Festa Italiana, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding. Priests and volunteers from Italian parishes played a prominent role in organizing and conducting La Festa from its inception in 1976.



The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will preside at this year’s liturgy and give the homily.



Reverend David P. Cappelloni, La Festa Chaplain and pastor of Saint John Paul II Parish in Dunmore, will be the principal celebrant.



Concelebrants will include Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi, La Festa Chaplain Emeritus, and Reverend Joseph J. Adonizio, who just celebrated his 100th birthday and has been a priest for 70 years.



Deacons from the Diocese will also participate.



The Mass will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m.



In addition to airing live on CTV, the Mass will be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and on social media platforms. It will also be available on demand after the live broadcast concludes.



This year’s Italian Mass is being offered in memory of all those members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since the last Mass was celebrated, including Carlo J. Celli, Lawrence Chiorazzi, Rocco Cipriano, Vince Marrone, Michael Musheno, Melanie Naro, Ann Marie Noto, Gene “Dempsey” Passarella, Chuck Romano, Charles “Rocky” Sabatelle, Helen Siconolfi, Sam Tomaino, “Uncle” Floyd Vivino and Mayor David Wenzel.



Music ministry for the Italian Mass will be provided by the Saint John Paul II Parish Choir, Dunmore, accompanied by a brass quartet, all directed by Joseph Moffitt.



Dominick DeNaples, mandolin; Patrick Loungo, Nicholas Luongo, Eugene Mentz, organist, and Monica Spishock, timpani, will also accompany.



Ashley Yando-DeFlice is the cantor and the leader of prayer. The featured soloist will be T.J. Capobianco from the New York City Metropolitan Opera.



The lector in Italian will be Anna Gallo, and the lector in English is the Honorable Joseph F. Saporito, Jr.



The Prayer of the Faithful will be led by Diane Alberigi, Atty. Frank T. Blasi and Atty. Frank Castellano.



The offertory gifts will be presented by the Honorable Robert Mazzoni; Robert W. Pettinato, La Festa Founder; Sister Catherine Iacouzze, M.P.F.; along with Mrs. Mary Marino and Mrs. Rosann Bordo Piraino Zaleski, both 100 years old, who never missed a La Festa.



Serving as flag bearers are Mike Linko, UNICO National; Dino Darbenzio, President, Scranton Chapter of UNICO; and Rich Pirrami, Saint Ubaldo Society.



Patrick Caramanno, Joshua Cillo, Carmen DiPietro Jr., Jonathan A. Eboli, Stephen A. Eboli, Richard Garofalo and Joseph Wentline will be ushers.



At the conclusion of Mass, members of The Italian Colony of Saint Lucy will process out of the Cathedral with a statue of Saint Lucy onto the festival grounds to the Heritage Piazza on Spruce Street.



For news and updates on La Festa Italiana, including the festival entertainment schedule, visit lafestaitaliana.org or visit La Festa’s official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

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