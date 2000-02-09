More than 600 major relics of saints and blesseds of the Catholic Church will be on display at the National Centre for Padre Pio in Berks County from Nov. 5 – 8, 2026.

BARTO, Pa. – The National Centre for Padre Pio will host a special Holy Relics Exposition Nov. 5 – 8, 2026, inviting visitors to venerate over 600 major relics of saints and blesseds of the Catholic Church.

Held in celebration of All Saints’ Week and the Feast of the Holy Relics, the four-day exposition offers an extraordinary, potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for prayer and reflection before relics of many of the most important and influential figures in the history of Catholicism.

The exposition is a special part of the Centre’s Year of Saint Pio, which began June 16, 2026, and culminates June 16, 2027, with the 25th anniversary of Padre Pio’s canonization.

Through special events, Masses, and devotions, the Centre is inviting pilgrims to deepen their faith and draw closer to Christ through the life and intercession of Saint Pio.

The collection includes authenticated relics associated with Jesus and the Holy Family, some dating to biblical times, as well as relics of the apostles and evangelists.

Among the featured relics are the blood of Padre Pio, the hair of Pope Saint John Paul II, linen from the deathbed of Saint Carlo Acutis, and the hair scarf of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini.

The veneration of relics is a longstanding tradition within the Catholic Church, honoring the saints whose lives bear witness to the transforming power of God’s grace. Relics offer a tangible connection to these holy men and women, whose bodies were temples of the Holy Spirit.

Through veneration, the faithful honor God’s work in the saints, seek their intercession, and find encouragement to follow their example of faith, love, and perseverance. This exposition invites pilgrims to encounter that tradition personally and deepen their relationship with Christ.

“Each of these 600 relics tells the story of someone who said yes to God. The saints show us that redemption and holiness are possible for every one of us. This exhibition is a unique opportunity to encounter saints whom we’ve read about our entire lives,” said National Centre for Padre Pio Executive Director Deacon Jim Friend. “I encourage you to join us to learn more about them, ask for their intercession, and leave inspired to deepen your relationship with Christ.”

As pilgrims prepare to celebrate Padre Pio’s canonization anniversary, the exposition invites them to reflect on the communion of saints and the call to holiness in their own lives. Individuals, families, and parish communities are welcome to make these days an occasion for spiritual renewal.

Exposition Hours will be as follows: Thursday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Exposition Hours on Sunday, Nov. 8 will be from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The National Centre for Padre Pio is located in Berks County at 111 Barto Road, Barto, PA 19504.

For additional information, visit www.padrepio.org or call (610) 845-3000.