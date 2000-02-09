EAST STROUDSBURG – More than 300 young people in grades 7-12 have registered for the fourth annual Diocesan Youth Rally, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School in East Stroudsburg.

The theme for this year’s Youth Rally is “Do Whatever He Tells You.”

The participants – which come from 17 parishes throughout the Diocese of Scranton – will participate in ice breakers, small group talks, Adoration, Mass and more.

Participants will be invited to dive deep into prayer. When the wine runs dry in our own lives — whether that is when prayer becomes difficult, when our circumstances seem to overwhelm us, or when we deeply need God to meet us wherever we find ourselves — we can look to Mary to point us back to her Son by her instruction to “Do whatever He tells you.”

This day will focus on who God is, how to listen to His Voice, and how we as the Young Church can more fully align our wills to the will of God. It will be a day for students to deepen their faith, make new friends, and experience fun and fellowship.

The 2026 Diocesan Youth Rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run through 8:00 p.m.

Check-in will open at 11:00 a.m.

Youth will hear from several engaging speakers and musicians. The speakers for this year’s Youth Rally are Conall Hughes, evangelist and Director of Advancement for Damascus Summer Camps, and Natalie Garza, evangelist and teacher who has spoken at several youth conferences in the United States. Conall and Natalie plan to speak about the importance of cultivating a personal relationship with Christ, why it is important to “Do whatever He tells you”, and how to cultivate a deep prayer life.

Music will be led by Maria Salamida, from Franciscan University, and her Steubenville Worship Band!