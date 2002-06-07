OBITUARY – MONSIGNOR WILLIAM P. WARD

Reverend Monsignor William P. Ward, Pastor Emeritus of St. Vincent de Paul, Milford, died on the 27th day of June, 2025, at Smith Health Care, Mountaintop, PA.

Monsignor Ward, son of the late Patrick J. Ward Sr. and Elizabeth Breslin Ward, was born in Hazleton on April 30, 1931. He was a graduate of Saint Gabriel’s High School, Hazleton and attended Mount Saint Mary’s College, Emmitsburg, MD. Monsignor received his seminary education at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, MD was ordained to the priesthood on June 15, 1957 at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, by the Most Reverend Jerome D. Hannan, late Bishop of Scranton.

Monsignor Ward served as Assistant Pastor at St. Patrick’s, Milford, St. Mary’s, Dunmore, St. Agnes, Forest City and St. Matthew, East Stroudsburg. He was appointed Assistant Chaplain, at St. Francis, Eagles Mere in 1968 and Chaplain in 1970.

Monsignor Ward was appointed Spiritual Director at North American College, Vatican City in June 1970. Upon his return to the Diocese, he was appointed Pastor at Sacred Heart of Mary, Jermyn in 1974. In 1979 Monsignor was appointed Pastor at St. John the Evangelist, Pittston and served until 1984 when he was appointed Pastor at St. Jude’s Mountaintop. In 1992, Monsignor was appointed Pastor at St. Vincent, Dingman Hills and served fourteen years until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus on July 6, 2006. Monsignor also served as Chaplain at Mercy Center, Dallas from 2004 to his retirement in 2006 and post-retirement as Administrator at St. Mary’s Assumption, Wyalusing in 2007 and Administrator at St. Rita Gouldsboro in 2008.

Monsignor Ward was named Prelate of Honor in March of 1983 by Saint Pope John Paul II.

Monsignor also served the Diocese as Tribunal Defender of the Bond, Spiritual Director and Librarian at St. Pius X Seminary, Chairman of Region VI for the “Follow Christ!” Program, Chaplain at Marian Convent, Marywood and Dean of Pike County.

He was preceded in death by his parents Patrick J. Ward Sr. and Elizabeth Breslin Ward. He is survived by cousins. The family is very appreciative of the excellent care and compassion shown to Monsignor by the staff of Smith Health Care over the past two years.

Viewing will take place on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church, St.Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, 122 South Wyoming St., Hazleton. Vespers will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, St. Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton, PA. Viewing will also take place at 9:30 a.m., prior to the 10:300 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Gabriel Cemetery, Hazleton.

All arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Conahan Funeral Home, Hazleton, Pa.